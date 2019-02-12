|
Marcia J. Brennan, of Marshfield, passed away on February 7, 2019, at the age of 72. She was the beloved sister of Patricia (Brennan) Gorham, William "Bill" Brennan and his longtime companion Kim Plummer and the late Michael J. Brennan, all of Marshfield; sister-in-law, Jean Brennan of Marshfield. Marcia also leaves many nieces and nephews. Marcia was born in Boston, raised in Randolph and graduated from Cardinal Spellman in Brockton. Marcia worked as a dental assistant for numerous years before working as a phlebotomist for Red Cross in Dedham, from where she retired. Predeceased by her longtime companion Bob Johnson, she enjoyed traveling and sitting on the deck watching the boats in the South River. Marcia loved gardening and spending time with friends and family, especially with all her nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Christine's Church, 1295 Main Street, Marshfield. Burial will be in the Couch Cemetery. Donations in Marcia's memory can be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2019