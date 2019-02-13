|
Margaret Louise (Barry) Spero, age 95, recently of Norwell, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, after a long illness on Monday, February 11, 2019, in the comfort of her loving family. She was born in Boston to the late Joseph B. and Margaret (Devine) Barry, who had immigrated from Ireland. Raised and educated in Boston, she was a graduate of the former Girls High School and had taken courses at Boston University. She had lived in Braintree for forty-two years before moving to Norwell in 2015. Margaret was a homemaker who was devoted to her family and her faith. She had also worked as the secretary for the family masonry business. She was a wonderful woman who touched many lives with her beautiful smile and her loving nature. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Spero. Devoted mother of Marianne Spero Patarino and her husband Frank of Norwell, Michael J. Spero, Jr., Braintree Police Department, Retired and his wife Debbie of Braintree, and Margaret Spero Lutz and her husband Eric of Canton. Loving grandmother of Alexandra and Frank Patarino, Justin Murphy, Mark, Julie, and Derek Lutz. Much loved sister of the late Mary K. Barry. Dear sister-in-law of Lydia Spero of Lexington. Niece of the late Monsignor William J. Devine. Cousin of Monsignor Michael Devine of Clearwater, Florida and late Reverend William G. Devine, SJ. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, February 16, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth Landing at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4 | 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Margarets memory may be made to Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127 or to Saint Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 13, 2019