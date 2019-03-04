|
|
Marianne Elisabeth Meyer (Gollmer), of Weymouth, passed away quietly on March 1, 2019 at the age of 98. Born in Wiesa, Germany, to Selma (Starke) and Paul Gollmer, she lived her last 3 years in North Weymouth, Mass. She has, also, over her lifetime lived in Cape Coral, Fla., New York City, Toronto, Canada, Kals, Austria, and Goerlitz, Germany. Marianne is the widow of the late Kurt Meyer, and was the youngest of her seven late siblings, Else, Reinhard, Dorothea, Oskar, Margarete, Gertrud, and Helene. She was the devoted mother of Karin Meyer Barrett of North Weymouth, Mass., and grandmother "Oma" to Kristina Barrett of Dorchester, Mass. and Karla Barrett-Dexter of Portland, Maine and "Tante" to many nieces and nephews. She has been a nurse, an elder caregiver, a bilingual administrative assistant and book translator as well as an active hospital and school volunteer. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. A lover of nature, Marianne requested memorial donations be made to the World Wildlife Fund (https://www.worldwildlife.org) or to any similar . See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 4, 2019