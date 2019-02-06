|
Marianne T. (Coelho) Soler, originally of Randolph, Mass., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019, in Greenwich, Conn., with family by her side. Marianne was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend and will be missed by so many. Marianne was born to parents, Alfonso and Esther Coelho, on July 6, 1928. She graduated from high school in Boston and later in life went on to obtain her associate's degree from Quincy College. She worked in the accounting department of Dunkin Donuts for many years, before becoming the sole proprietor of Fine & Dandy Gifts & Candy in Randolph, Mass. Marianne was also a well known and respected tax preparation specialist for H & R Block for more than 15 years. Marianne's greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by sons, Richard Soler of Fredericksburg, Va., Stephen and wife Alison Soler of Cos Cob, Conn., Christopher and wife Janice Soler of Virginia Beach, Va.; and daughter, Kathryn and husband Robert Finnegan of Uxbridge, Mass. Marianne is also survived by 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, February 8, from 4 through 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, Mass. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, Mass., at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 6, 2019