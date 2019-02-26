The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Marie C. (Short) Fraser, 92, of Plymouth, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the Plymouth Rehabilitation and Healthcare. She was the wife of the late Charles Fraser, and longtime companion of Stanley Atkins. Marie was born in Duxbury, and traced her ancestry back directly to two Mayflower Pilgrims. She was a graduate of Duxbury High School, where she was her Class's Valedictorian. Marie had worked at the Plimoth Plantation as well as the Plymouth Wax Museum, where she was the model for the wax figure of Priscilla Mullins. For several years she worked for AT&T as a long distance telephone operator. Traveling throughout the U.S. was one of her favorite means of enjoyment. She especially embraced her retirement years in Bonita Springs, Fla. She was a volunteer for both Jordan Hospital as well as Catholic Charities where she gave of her time and talent so generously. Marie was the loving mother of Pamela Fox and her husband Harry as well as Charles "Chip" Fraser and his wife Kim all of Plymouth. She was the beloved sister of Brenda Craig and her husband Steve of Rotunda West, Fla., Kathy Hadfield and her husband Russell of Rotunda West, Fla., Charlotte Leines and her husband Frank of West Bridgewater. She was predeceased by her siblings, Norman, Robert, George, Lucille, Sally and Mimi. Marie was the cherished grandmother of 7, Tammy Pestana, Jay Fox, Craig Fox, Pamela Fraser, all of Plymouth, Nicole Fraser of La., Elizabeth Fraser of Vt., and Susan Fraser of Wareham. She also leaves 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were all dear to her. A life celebration visitation will take place on Thursday morning at the Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth, from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Church, 313 Court St., Plymouth. Interment will follow at Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. Donations in her memory may be made to the . For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 26, 2019
