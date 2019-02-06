|
Marie Elaine (Barca) Berry, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at the age of 77. She was the daughter of the late Mario and Mary (Carthas) Barca. Marie was the beloved wife for 59 years to Richard Berry. Loving mother to Richard M. Berry and his girlfriend Tammy Gazzolli of N.H., Robin Williams and her husband Thomas Williams of Halifax. She was the cherished nanny to her grandchildren, Lauren Riley and her husband William Riley of Plympton, Brian Williams of Halifax and Cameron Anderson of Kingston. Sister to Judith Thompson of Hanson and the late John Barca. Her nephews, John Haley of Calif. and Jerome Thompson of Hanson and special goddaughter Melissa Behr of N.H. Marie was raised and educated in Hanover. She worked at the Pembroke Elementary School, the North River House of Hanover and Zona's of Hanover. She was an avid horseback rider, enjoyed snowmobiling and their family vacations in Meredith, N.H. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53 in Hanover on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139 in Hanover. For directions and to sign Maries online guest book, Please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 6, 2019