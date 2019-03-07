Marie Therese (Phelan) Darcy of Braintree, formerly of South Weymouth, died March 3, 2019, at the age of 92. Marie was born in Dorchester, to Arthur and Mary Esther (Buckley) Phelan, along with her older brother, Arthur Phelan Jr. She was raised in Dorchester and attended St. Matthew's elementary school and St. Thomas Aquinas High School. She and her late husband, Robert "Bob" Darcy raised their three daughters, Linda Ayers (deceased) (and her husband Gerald of N.C.), Jeanne Rigney (and her husband Daniel of Marshfield), and Susan Campbell (deceased) of Taunton, in South Weymouth. In addition to Jeanne, she is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Michael Rigney (and his wife Amy), Paul Ayers (and his wife Simone), Caryn Jackson (and her husband Bill), Lauren Johnson (and her husband Ed), Katherine Robinson, Kevin Robinson (and his wife Dominique), and Jeff Rigney. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree, at 10 a.m. Burial in Braintree Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations toward the purchase of a service dog for Marie's great-grandson Lucas Ayers, who suffers from complications from epilepsy and childhood cancer treatment. Send donations to Lucas Ayers, P.O. Box 713, Marion, MA 02738. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary