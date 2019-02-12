|
Marilyn A. Allen, 73, passed away February 9, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Carolyn Allen of Mechanicsville, Va.; sisters, Beverly Roffo of Braintree, Lorraine Forsberg of Pocasset, Janet Simpson and brother-in-law Leonard of Braintree, Barbara Pennell and brother-in-law Robert of Homosassa, Fla. She was the daughter of the late Marjorie and Ernest King and sister of late Warren and Robert. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Marilyn was a graduate of Braintree High School, class of 1963, and Chandler Business School. She was employed at King Optical Company, which was founded by her father, and also a resident of Pocasset and worked for many years at the Bourne Water District. She enjoyed doing puzzles, needlepoint, cross-stitching, and other crafts. Marilyn was compassionate and caring and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was also a member of the First Congressional Church of Braintree. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend visiting hours 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, at Mortimer Peck Funeral Chapel, 516 Washington Street, Braintree, and funeral service Wednesday, February 13, at 10 a.m., also at Mortimer Peck Funeral Chapel, followed by interment at Blue Hill Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in memory of Marilyn to the First Congregational Church, 12 Elm Street, Braintree, MA 02184.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2019