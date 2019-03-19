Marilyn (Hurley) Duffy of Braintree passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 17, 2019. Born and raised in Dorchester, she graduated from Jeremiah Burke High School and later, while raising her family, she pursued a college degree and graduated from Quincy Jr. College. She moved to Braintree in 1965 to raise her family. Marilyn had a long career with Verizon and retired after 30 years of service in 1990. Spending time with her family and friends brought her so much joy, but nothing made her happier than being able to help. She was always the first to offer help to a family member or friend in need. One of her greatest joys was entertaining. She loved opening her house for charity events, weddings, and anniversary celebrations and there were so many over the years. She was known by so many as "Auntie Mal" whether you were related to her or not. Marilyn will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to have known her. Marilyn was married to the late Francis S. Duffy for 54 years. She was the loving mother to Pamela Brennan and her husband William of Kingston, Carolyn Sullivan of Braintree and her beloved late husband Gerard Sullivan and predeceased by her precious daughter Suzanne Duffy Gratta. Also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Tyler, Cory and Alicia; and her two great-grandchildren, Vivian Scarlett and Jack. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Thursday from 9:15 a.m. - 10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth, prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary