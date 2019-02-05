|
|
Mario E. "Moe" Gatto, a lifelong resident of Weymouth, died February 1, 2019 at the age of 96. Mario was captain of his football team where he was later inducted into the Weymouth High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. An all around athlete, Mario wrestled semi professionally and also played football into adulthood. A hard worker, Mario was formerly employed at the Charlestown Naval Yard, the Hingham Shipyard and spent many years at the DPW for the Town of Weymouth prior to his retirement at the age of 88. He was a longtime member of the Sons of Italy. Mario was the husband of the late Marjorie E. (Trafton) Gatto. Loving father of Maureen Malnati and David Gatto both of Weymouth, and the late Clifford Gatto and Dianne Tantillo. Brother of Gilda Ciccione of Fla. Grandfather of Scott and Erik Malnati, Michelle and her husband Steven Sullivan, Joshua and Josias Gatto and his wife Karyn, Drena Nicholas and her husband Wayne, Anthony Tantillo and the late Steven Gatto. Also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street). Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mario may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019