Marjorie Dianne (Tinney) Twomey, 84, of Falmouth and formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully at home on February 6, 2019. She was lovingly known as "Nan". Born in Quincy, August 12, 1934, to Beatrice (Taylor) Tinney and Daniel C. Tinney Sr., she grew up in Braintree and settled there to raise her own family. She graduated from Braintree High School in 1952. Then went on to work for the telephone company as an operator where she met her husband. She was married to her late husband, John D. Twomey for 50 years and devoted her life to raising her family. She loved spending her time in later years surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, hosting many family gatherings at her seaside home. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Kathleen and Kevin McNeil of Falmouth, Patricia and Jack Johnson of Falmouth, Colleen and Vinny Crowley of East Bridgewater; her 11 grandchildren, Kristin, Kevin and Katherine McNeil, Justina, Caroline, Mary and Freddy Johnson, Jacquelyn, Erica, Samantha and Daniel Twomey; her 11 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Aaliyah and Alaina Silva, Avery and Ethan Spence, Adrianna, Alexis and William Paolini, Deviney Maguire, and Donovan and Tilly Paxton. Also survived by her daughter-in-law, Laura Twomey of Mashpee and her sister-in-law, Connie Antonellis of Sebastian, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, John M. Twomey and her brother, Daniel C. Tinney Jr. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m., at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. For online guest book, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2019