Mary A. (Tompkins) Donovan, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was 84. Born September 15, 1934, she was raised in Arlington and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (O'Keefe) Tompkins. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Norman F. Donovan, who died in 2008. She was the devoted mother of Brian P. Donovan of Halifax and his wife Charlotte (Hayward) Donovan of Braintree and the late William R. Donovan, who died in 2014. Mary was the loving grandmother of Brian Donovan Ortiz of Dedham, Samantha Donovan of Tampa, Fla., Caitlin and Collin McGrath, both of Dorchester. She was the loving great-grandmother of Victor Pimentel of Brockton. Mary was the dear sister of the late David Tompkins and his surviving wife Mary of Framingham and the late Richard Tompkins and his surviving wife Joan of W. Barnstable. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, March 17, from 2 through 6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 18, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be sent to the Fenno House, 540 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170 Attn: Activities Fund.