|
|
Mary C. (Hogan) Squatrito of Quincy passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at age 87. Born in St. John, Newfoundland, she lived in Quincy for over 50 years. An avid cribbage player, Mary was a member of Holy Trinity Ladies Sodality and enjoyed bowling and knitting and travelling with her husband and friends. The beloved wife of the late Charles L. Squatrito, she was the loving mother of Arlene M. Gallo of North Easton, Charles "Chuck" Squatrito of Bridgewater, Paul J. Squatrito of Quincy, Marian Wright of Jacksonville, Fla.. Stephen A. Squatrito of Madison, Wis., and David J. Squatrito of South Weymouth; and is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, February 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Saturday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to , 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701, lung.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For Over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019