Sister Mary Janice Bartolo, SNDdeN, of Hingham, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 73. Born in Winthrop, and raised in East Boston, she was a daughter of the late Michael Bartolo and Julia (Cunningham). Sister Mary Janice entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1965, and was an educator for over 20 years at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham. Sister also taught at Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsboro, St. Mary's in Lawrence and St. Clare's in Roslindale. In addition to teaching, Sister Mary Janice served as a Pastoral Associate in Maine. Sister was a devoted parishoner of St. Joseph's Parish in Quincy, where she also ministered as a Lector. Sister Mary Janice was the beloved sister of Julie Foley of Rockland; loving aunt of Michelle Cousins and her fiance Mike Langhoff, Julieanne Shiels and her husband Paul, Colleen Lang and her husband John, and Kevin Foley and his wife Jenney; and proud great-aunt of Kyle, Ryan, Cody, Julia, Rebecca, Megan, Michael, Victoria, and Joey, and is survived by many loving cousins. Sister Mary Janice is also survived by her many Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur throughout the world. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, March 18, from 3-7 in the chapel at Notre Dame Academy, 1073 Main St., Hingham. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, in the Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass in the Sisters of Notre Dame Cemetery, Ipswich. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Sister Mary Janice's memory to Notre Dame Academy, 1073 Main St., Hingham, MA 02043, or the Sisters of Notre Dame, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.