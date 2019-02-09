|
Mary L. (Armata) DiFederico, age 82, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Boston, to the late Vito and Alice Armata. She is survived by her loving husband, Alfredo DiFederico of 50 years; devoted mother of five children, John Gardella, Diane Popp, Jody Gore, Fred DiFederico, Steven DiFederico; and four cherished grandchildren, Megan Gardella, Vito Gardella, Alec DiFederico and Sarah DiFederico; and her loving brother, Joseph Armata. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 781-624-7080.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019