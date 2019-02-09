Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DiFederico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. DiFederico

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary L. DiFederico Obituary
Mary L. (Armata) DiFederico, age 82, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Boston, to the late Vito and Alice Armata. She is survived by her loving husband, Alfredo DiFederico of 50 years; devoted mother of five children, John Gardella, Diane Popp, Jody Gore, Fred DiFederico, Steven DiFederico; and four cherished grandchildren, Megan Gardella, Vito Gardella, Alec DiFederico and Sarah DiFederico; and her loving brother, Joseph Armata. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 781-624-7080.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.