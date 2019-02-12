|
|
Mary L. Marsters, 85, of Mashpee, formerly of Houghs Neck, Quincy, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Devoted wife of the late William J. Marsters, the love of her life of 54 years, she was the loving mother of eight children, Debi McManus, husband Tim of Mashpee, Nancy Litif, husband Mike of Quincy, William Marsters Jr., wife Christine of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.,Stephen Marsters, wife Denise of Hull, John Marsters, wife Debbie of Weymouth, Paul Marsters of Quincy, Marybeth Francis, husband Lawrence of Weymouth and Eric Marsters of Mashpee; along with 16 grandchildren, Stephen, Meghan, Sean, T.J., Ashley, Keri, John T, Kenny, Kerstin, Michael, Kevin, Samantha, Matthew, Connor, Gregory, and Nichole. She was the great-grandmother of Camilla, Madelyn, and Michael. Mary was also the sister of the late Walter and John Nugent. Mary enjoyed spending winters in Key Colony Beach, Fla., watching the Red Sox, playing Scrabble with her family and spending time with her lifelong friend, Stella. She will be missed every day. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd., Route 28, Marstons Mills. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 7 Jobs Fishing Road, Mashpee. Burial will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Heart Gifts Processing Center, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2019