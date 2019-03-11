|
Mary T. Hanlon, born July 21, 1926, a Scituate resident for over 50 years and more recently of Marshfield, went home to join her husband, Frank, her son, Stephen and granddaughter Emma on March 7, 2019. Mary is survived by her 6 remaining children, Mary Hanlon of Hull, James Hanlon of Claremont, N.H., Susan Desmarais (Rick) of Hull, Kathy Hofmann (Bob) of Scituate, Patty Cockey (Chris) of Hanover and Peg Connolly (Doug) of Hamden, Conn. Family was everything to Mary and she was especially proud of her grandchildren Brian, Katie, Nick, Amy, Stephen, Kyle, Nora, Sean, Lauren and Erin with her newest joy being her great-grandchild, Naomi. In addition to raising a large family, Mary was an elementary school teacher for 25 years in the Scituate School system and hoped to foster a love of learning in the young children she taught. She loved teaching and shared more than once that to see that "ah-ha" moment on a childs face when they finally mastered a concept was what brought such joy and satisfaction during her long teaching career. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, (392 Hanover St., Hanover, Mass.) Prior to the Mass, there will be a wake in the church beginning at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Mary of the Nativity Cemetery in Scituate, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the"Emma Hofmann Memorial Fund" by mail at 183 Beaver Dam Road, Scituate, MA 02066 or Go Fund Me page (gf.me/u/rasimt). For directions and to sign Mary's online guest book, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 11, 2019