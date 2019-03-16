|
Matthew "Matt" John Cunningham, of Hyannis, passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 63, on March 5, 2019. Matthew was the son of the late Frank and Dolores Cunningham, formerly of Rockland. Matthew was the loving father of Emily Lyn Cunningham of Yarmouth. Born in Weymouth, Matthew was one of seven children, Michael and Denise of Plymouth, Marcie Bednark of Osterville, Mark and Michelle Perrault of Rockland, Marie of Rockland, Marty and Roseanne of Yarmouth, and Patrick and Lisa of Santa Barbara, Calif.. Matthew was very proud of his 8 nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and nephews; and 2 great great-nephews. Matthew graduated Rockland High School in 1974. He made his home on Cape Cod, where he could explore his love of sailing. Matthew was passionate about art and history. He was an avid fan of folk music, and those who knew him are familiar with his aversion to haircuts. Matthew was a master carpenter and talented craftsman. He was especially excited for the arrival of his first grandchild, due this July. Matthew will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, as well as his smile and sense of humor. A memorial will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Hyannis Golf Course.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 16, 2019