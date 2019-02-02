|
Mauri Porkola, age 91, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019, with his family by his side. Loving husband of 54 years to the late Elina (Mahonen), he was the devoted father to Helja (Gary) Faubert of Long Island, N.Y., Anne (Richard) Henkel of Holbrook, Susan Porkola of Brockton and the late Henry Porkola; cherished grandfather of Jeff (Kerrie), Jason (Aimee), Chris, Cody Faubert and Peter and Melissa (Micheal) Henkel; great-grandfather of Jariah, Journey, Xavier, J.J. and Ellie Faubert. He was the oldest living Patriarch of his family, also survived by many nephews, nieces and family in Finland and Canada. He was born in Toholampi, Finland, served in the Finnish Army and came to the USA in his early thirties. Mauri was an Electrical Engineer employed by IBM, Sigma Instruments and Pacific Scientific. With his vast knowledge of engineering, and can do it attitude (Sisu), there was nothing that he couldn't accomplish. His love for music by playing the organ was shared with his family, friends and church members bringing joy to all. Mauri led a long, fulfilling, great life and had many interesting stories to tell of his past. His appreciation of life, taking the time to stop and notice the small things will be remembered by his family and friends. All services will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 2, 2019