Michael A. Costa, age 61 years, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the Beth Israel | Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, after being stricken with a sudden illness at home. He was the son of the late Antone F. and Marguerite L. (Gross) Costa. He was also predeceased by his longtime companion and the mother of his children Rhonda Tirrell. Born and raised in Plymouth, he was a graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School, class of 1976, and the Stockbridge School at UMASS Amherst where he earned his degree in Turfgrass Management. He had a passion for the outdoors and was an accomplished golfer for many years. Michael was fortunate enough to combine these two loves into a career as a greenskeeper at several area golf courses including Bay Pointe in Onset, Plymouth Country Club, and most recently at Waverly Oaks Golf Course in Plymouth. Michael was a quiet man of deep faith who touched the hearts of his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and had a great fondness for the New England Patriots. Most recently his greatest joys were times he spent with his grandson and the Sunday afternoons he enjoyed with his brothers and sister. He will be missed by his children Shawn Costa and his wife Rebecca of Plymouth and Christopher Tirrell of California, his beloved grandson Henry Costa of Plymouth, his siblings Rev. Eugene Costa of Philadelphia, Steven Costa of Carver, Mark Costa of Carver, his dear sister Marie Fernandes of Plymouth, and nieces and nephews. His funeral Mass will be held at St. Peters Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment in St. Josephs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his favorite charity , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2019