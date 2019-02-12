|
BRAINTREE - Michael Geradi Coady, 53 years of age, entered peacefully into eternal life surrounded by his family and friends on February 11, 2019.
Michael was the son of the late Joseph P. Coady Sr., and Mary E. (Ryan) Coady. He is survived by his daughter, who was his pride and joy, Nichole (Coady) Flaherty, and her husband Evan of Plymouth. He was the proud Papa to his grandson, Coady Thomas Flaherty. He was a loving and devoted father to his stepchildren, Christopher Cavallini of Florida, Arielle Reitsma of California, and Ginelle Campos of Weymouth. Michael is also survived by his loving siblings, Kathryn Coady-Wright and husband Richard of Braintree, Bernice Morrissey and husband David of Bridgewater, Christine Damigella and husband Danny of Holbrook, Susan Horton and husband James of Paxton, John Coady of South Carolina, William Coady of Hull, James Coady of Rockland, Daniel Coady and wife Kara of Braintree, sister-in-law Geri Coady beloved wife of the late Patrick Coady, and the late Joseph P. Coady Jr. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was raised in Braintree, and a member of the Braintree High School Class of 1984.
Michael lived his life with zest, style, and a love for his family and friends. He was always there for anyone at a moment's notice.
He was a gymnast, an avid cyclist participating in numerous multi-day bicycle fundraisers, and enjoyed traveling.
Michael was known for his quick wit, humor, and willingness to make light of almost any situation. He was a gift to all who knew him and his beauty and charismatic charm will live on.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Braintree Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St. The following morning on February 14, at the Braintree Peck Funeral Homes, a Catholic prayer service will be held at 10 a.m.
For directions and more information, please see www.peckservices.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019