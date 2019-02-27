|
Mildred J. (Reale) Corkren, (Millie) of Halifax, formerly of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in her home in Halifax surrounded by her loving family. She was a graduate of South Boston High School and worked as a homemaker, waitress, Stanley Home Product representative as well as many other assorted and interesting professions. She was the beloved wife of the late Claude B. (Corky) Corkren. She is survived by her children, Edward B. Corkren, Nancy A. Chambers, Steven M. Corkren, Diane M. Madonna, Michael J. Corkren and John W. Corkren and several in-laws. She was grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 11. Through the years Millie loved to dance. Millie danced at her both her grandsons weddings at age 92. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends, telling jokes and listening to music that included Tom Jones and Frank Sinatra. She travelled the world including a trip to Italy and at age 90, to Hawaii. She was always up for a meal of fried clams, (with the bellies of course!). Most of all Millie loved spending time with her family. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 2 Maquan Street, Cor Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at St Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan Street, Hanson. Burial to follow at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave, Bourne, at 1:15 p.m. A collation will be held at Meadow Brook Restaurant, 1486 Main St, Hanson, MA 02341 following the internment. The family respectfully requests a memorial donation in her name to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Cir., Plymouth, MA 02360. For directions and to sign Millie's online guest book, please visit: www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 27, 2019