Milton J. Boynton, of Marshfield, 93, passed away March 7, 2019. Milton was born in Fall River, to the late Mary and William Boynton. He worked for 31 years as a supervisor for Polaroid. Upon his retirement, he worked at Iyanough Hills, Ridder Country Club and the Fairgrounds Golf Club. He was also a longtime parishioner at St. Francis Xavier Church and a member of the Weymouth Knights of Columbus. Milton was an avid golfer and liked to stay active, especially enjoying long walks. He was the cherished husband for 47 years to the late Margaret (McDonough); loving father of Joseph Boynton of Worcester, Rosemary Braverman and her husband Neal of Roslindale, Lawrence Boynton of Texas, Barbara Boynton of Newton, Katherine Regan and her husband Christopher of Marshfield and the late Raymond Boynton; proud grandfather of Barbara, Ariella and Robert. Also survived by many nephews and a niece. Predeceased by 5 siblings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral Mass will follow in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Mosswood Cemetery, Cotuit. Milton was the third person to receive open heart surgery at age 42 which kept him going to age 93, please consider a donation in his memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary