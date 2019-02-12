|
Muriel Twyman, of Randolph, formerly of Quincy and Barrowen Furnace, England, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019, at the age of 98. Muriel was born in the County of Southampton, England, and immigrated to the United States as a young girl and settled in Quincy, where she graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1939. In her free time, Muriel enjoyed sewing, embroidery, reading and nature. She wrote poetry and had a beautiful singing voice. A devoted daughter, sister and friend, Muriel will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Muriel was the daughter of the late Sidney and Winifred (Strong) Twyman; sister of the late Sidney Twyman and his late wife Elizabeth. Muriel is survived by her loving friends and neighbors, Coleen Burgess and her daughter Laila, James Burgess and Sheila Burgess, all of Randolph, Catherine Grinnell of Randolph and Susan Chaves and Maureen Campbell, both of Raynham. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2019