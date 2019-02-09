Home

Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Nancy E. Brennion

Nancy E. Brennion Obituary
Nancy E. Brennion, age 67, of Wrentham, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the Wrentham Developmental Center in Wrentham. Nancy was born in Quincy, to the late Carl J. and W. Janet (Purdon) Brennion. She had lived in Wrentham for several years where she enjoyed her time and many special friendships. Beloved sister of Janet Marcus of Randolph and the late Carl Stephen Brennion. Loving niece of the Sister Mary Saint Joseph, Order of Saint Francis, of Philadelphia, PA and the late Robina Purdon. Nancy is also survived by several nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, funeral services and interment were private. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019
