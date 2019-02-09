|
Nancy L. (Dupes) Roberts, of Brockton, formerly of Middleboro, Yarmouth Port and Syracuse, N.Y., passed away, at the age of 96, on February 7, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Harold Roberts and also the late Charles Woolfort (and his wife Elise) of N.Y., she was the loving mother of Wendy Cutler and her husband Howard of Canton, Ronald Woolfort and his wife Sue of Pittsburgh and the late Richard Woolfort. Nancy is lovingly survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. At the family's request all services will be private. Kindly consider making a donation as an expression of sympathy in memory of Nancy to a . Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood 781-762-0174 gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019