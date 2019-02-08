Patricia A. (Cignarella) Keefe, long time resident of Weymouth, passed away February 5, 2019. Patricia was born in Weymouth to the late Michael A. and Mary E. Cignarella. She attended Massasoit earning her Associates Degree and University of Massachusetts Boston earning her Bachelors Degree. Patti had been a social worker at the Town of Weymouth and Quincy for several years. She had also enjoyed her time at Regina Russell's Tea Room reading tarot cards. Patti enjoyed time spent with her family and had a love for the ocean. She also had a creative passion for painting, poetry and music. Loving mother to Thomas P. Keefe and his wife Kathleen of Weymouth, Kathleen M. Arieta and her husband Richard of Kingston, James M. Keefe and his wife Karen of Plymouth and John H. Keefe and his wife Julie of Raynham. Proud "Grandy" to 14 grandchildren; Emma, Thomas Joseph, Jessica, Katrina, Jennifer, Richard III, Nicholas, Lucas, Anthony, James, Brennan, Sarah, Riain, and Quinlan and 2 great-grandchildren; Damon and Ambrose. Dear sister of Peter Cignarella of Harwichport, Paul Cignarella of Brockton, Preston Cignarella of Rhode Island, Pamela Cignarella of Plymouth and the late Joanne Cignarella. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, February 10, 2 - 4 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A celebration of life service will be held at the funeral home Monday, February 11, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI of Massachusetts, The Schrafft Center, 529 Main St, Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary