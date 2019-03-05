|
Patrick D. Ford of Quincy, died March 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Mary B. (McLaughlin) of Donegal, Ireland, and Atty. Maurice F. Ford of Boston, he was the loving brother of John Ford, Liz Krzywda, Gerald Ford and Maureen Ford-Connolly. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, at 11 a.m. in St. Ann's Church, Hull. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hour in St. Ann's Church Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial private. lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 5, 2019