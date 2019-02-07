|
|
Paul E. Teed of Randolph, formerly of Lowell, Kingston and Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly January 31, 2019, at the age of 51. He was the loving father of Frederick C. Teed II and Samantha Marie Moir, both of Stoughton; dear son of Marie (Bogen) Teed of Rockland and the late Frederick C. Teed; devoted brother of Gary W. Teed and his wife Chong of Hawaii, Craig S. Teed and his wife Jan of N.H., Kenneth M. Teed and his wife Theresa of Pepperell, and David M. Teed of Falmouth; dear grandfather of Serenity Marie Teed and Thomas Jake Moir Jr., both of Stoughton. Also survived by his former wife, Maria T. (Corrideo) Teed; as well as many nieces and nephews. Paul was born in Boston, grew up in Randolph, attended Blue Hills Regional High School and graduated from Randolph High School. He was plumber by trade and the former owner of Guaranteed Mechanical, Stoughton. He loved to travel and was a member of the Hillside Social Club, Kingston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Saturday morning from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. immediately followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made in his name to www.gofundme.com/f/paul-teed.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019