Paul F. Gosselin, 83, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at the home of his daughter March 1, 2019. Born and raised in West Quincy Paul was a 30 year career employee for New England Telephone. Although he was an avid golfer, that never boasted of his two holes-in-one, his true passion was on the football field; playing for the nationally recognized Quincy High School team of 1954 and ultimately advancing to play at the semi pro level. Paul was a member of the Weymouth Elks and a proud U.S. Air Force veteran serving overseas in Japan during the post Korean War period. Paul truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, as one of his favorite times were gathered around the dinner table with family and friends. His easy and welcoming smile made all who met him feel the warmth of this heart. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary F. (Gaudiano) Gosselin. Loving father of Paul Gosselin and his wife, Jana, of Chico, Calif.; Andrea Kreitman of Boston; Gary Gosselin and his wife, Danielle, of Troy, N.Y.; and Marie Coady and her husband, Mark, of Halifax. Brother of the late Charles, Raymond, Richard, Arthur Gosselin, and Annette Joyce. Proud "Pop" to Samantha Hana, James, Robert, Sarah, David, John, Savannah, Noah, Spencer, Anthony, and Marisa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. Flowers are welcome; Contributions may be made to the in Paul's name. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 4, 2019