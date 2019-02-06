Home

John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Neponset, MA
Pegge A. Parker Obituary
Pegge A. Parker, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died on January 28, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Albert J. and Jeannette A. Parker; dear sister of Gloria Mazzaferro of Conn.; and caring aunt of Paul and Michael Mazzaferro. She was the former owner of the Pegge Parker Dance Academy in Neponset. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), Dorchester, Friday, February 8, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Neponset, Saturday morning, February 9, 2019, at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For directions and expressions of sympathy, see www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 6, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
