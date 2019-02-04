|
Phyllis E. (Pagnano) Baylis, age 79, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born in Quincy to the late Joseph and Eileen (Haskins) Pagnano. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1957 and was a longtime member of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Houghs Neck. She was employed as the dining room manager at the Allerton House in Hingham for over twenty years. Phyllis was still employed at the time of her passing and loved her job and the many friendships she developed over the years. As a young woman, she had worked many years at the former South Shore Bank in Quincy. Most of all, Phyllis was dedicated to her family, and especially to her cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife for fifty-seven years of John E. Baylis. Devoted mother of John M. Baylis and his wife Maria of Pembroke, Steven P. Baylis, Captain, Quincy Fire Dept. and his wife Karen of Quincy, Michael J. Baylis and his wife Rose of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Jordan, Alexandra, Bradyn, Bryanna and Brooke. Dear sister of Barbara A. Blaney and her husband Robert of Quincy and the late Joseph C. Pagnano. Phyllis is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, February 7, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA02284-9168. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2019