Ralph Ferrisi Jr. passed away after a lengthy illness on February 20, 2019. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., he was a resident of Weymouth. Ralph was a graduate of Weymouth High School and Southern Connecticut State University. Upon his graduation, he played professional football for the Minnesota Vikings after being drafted by several NFL teams. After his time in the NFL, Ralph became a physical education instructor for the Weymouth Public schools and then worked at Verizon. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed bartending at the Weymouth Elks and working at The Fruit Center in Hingham. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Ferrisi of Weymouth, he was the loving father of Paula A. Ferrisi Cronan and her husband James M. Cronan of Weymouth and Mark A. Ferrisi and his husband Stephen P. Hartwell; brother-in-law of Margaret R. Santacroce of Weymouth; grandfather of Liam E. Cronan; brother of Nanon Bates of Florida, Marion E. Gamble of Weymouth, Laura J. Bertrand of Pocasset and Joseph Ferrisi of Northfield, N.H. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the celebration of Ralph's life on Saturday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at the Glastonbury Abbey, 16 Hull Street, Hingham. Memorial donations may be made to donations in Ralphs memory may be made to the Glastonbury Abbey. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 5, 2019