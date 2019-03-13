|
Randolph David Boothby of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on February 19, 2019. Randy was born Dec. 28, 1962, and lived most of his life in Randolph, Mass. He spent 6 years in the military after graduating Randolph High School. He was a firefighter and paramedic for 14 years. Randy was very involved in his AmVets Community and served as State Commander. Randy is survived by his father, John R. Boothby Sr. and his wife Mary; his grandmother, Gertrude Mills; his brother, John Boothby Jr.; and several cousins. There will be a celebration of life on March 15, 2019, at the Randolph Elks from 5 to 9 p.m. Please come and share your fondest memories.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 13, 2019