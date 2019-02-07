Home

Richard "Rick" D. Key, age 63, of Randolph, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Brigham & Women's Hospital. Rick is survived by his brother, David Barton; his uncle, Walter, and aunt, Gail; aunts, Linda and Kathy; and uncle, Bob, and aunt, Marge. The son of the late Barbara Barton, Rick was born April 20, 1955, and was subsequently raised by his devoted grandparents, Alfred Leo and Ruth Kilroy of Halifax. A graduate of Silver Lake Regional High School and an avid Boston sports fan, Rick will be remembered for his compassion for those less fortunate, his love of Boston history, and his loyalty to the many clients of his livery business. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Rick's dear friends of many years, Edward "Eddie" Lindback, Charles "Chuck" Magnusson, Samuel Niesen, Bernard "Buckey" McArdle, and Martin Mihm Jr. MD. All services for Rick will be private. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019
