Richard M. "Jim" Silva of Quincy and Riviera Beach, Fla., died peacefully on February 6, 2019. Richard was a lifelong resident of Quincy and also spent winters in the Riviera Beach area of Florida, for over 30 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean conflict serving from 1953 to 1955. He later joined the Quincy Fire Department as a firefighter, retiring in 1987. Mr. Silva enjoyed his family, travel, and being on the water, especially his years as a clam digger in Quincy Bay. He was proud of his relationship as a grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be remembered as a man, who was well liked, cheerful and respectful. He was one of those men that would always lend a helping hand to those in need. He was the loving father of Richard Silva and his wife Lorraine of Hingham and Robert Silva and his wife Michela of Fla.; former husband of Jeanne (LaPlume) Silva of Quincy; brother of Roberta Silva of Quincy and the late Daniel Silva; cherished grandfather of Zachary and Christopher Silva; and great-grandfather to Sophia and Jack Henry Silva. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Burial in Provincetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to Quincy Council on Aging, c/o the Kennedy Center, 440 E. Squantum St., Quincy, MA 02171. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary