Robert "Bob" Alan Hooper, 80, of Hanson, passed away at home on January 30, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Frances "Bunny" (OBrien) Hooper of 60 years; brother of the late John and his wife Massako Hooper and survived by sister, Linda and Bill Dean of East Weymouth; father of 6 children; predeceased by son Daniel, and survived by Michael and his wife Meri of Hanson, Debbie and her husband Robert Simmons of Lusby, Maryland, Karen and her husband Chris Flanigan of Prince Frederick, Maryland, Stephen and his wife Jodie of Lakeville and Christine and her husband Pete Shinney of Marshfield; proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Bob was born and raised in South Boston, son of Gilbert and Mabel (Bergh) Hooper. He was a long time resident of Hanson. Bob proudly served as a police officer for the towns of Hanson and Hanover and retired after 18 years. For several years following retirement, he drove school buses for the towns of Norwell and Hanover. He was an avid sports fan, with a passion for the New England teams, as well as a collector of team hats. He enjoyed spending his time working outdoors, camping, fishing, and walking the beach. Most importantly, Bob loved spending time with his family. Visiting hours will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home, 2 Maquan Street, Rte. 14 and 58, Hanson on Monday, February 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan Street, Rte 14, Hanson, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Hanover Center Cemetery. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Hospice of the South Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bobs memory to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 2, 2019