Robert B. Ambler, age 92, of Marco Island and formerly of Weymouth, passed away on February 3, 2019 with family by his side. Bob was born on January 4, 1927 in his family home in East Braintree to Eric and Hazel Ambler and two older brothers, Lionel and Bill. When he was 11 years old, the family moved to Weymouth where he was raised and educated before leaving high school early to enlist in the U.S. Navy in 1944 until the end of World War II in 1946. When he returned, after obtaining his diploma, he briefly worked at the Quincy shipyard then started his career as a Lineman and then Leader Lineman for his first ten years at Boston Edison. He was then elected Business Agent for Local 369 UWUA AFL-CIO for the next 30 years until his retirement from the union. Over his lifetime, Bobs core belief was to treat people with decency, honesty, and kindness. He always spoke of his passion for helping people from all walks of life and standing up for what is right. As a union agent, Bob felt very fortunate to be in a position to help others, which led him into service as a Massachusetts State Representative for 26 years, serving the Fourth Norfolk District from 1964 | 1990. For four of those years, he also served on the Weymouth Board of Selectmen. One of his proudest accomplishments was preserving Weymouths Webb Park, not only because of its natural beauty, but also as the home of The Arc of the South Shore which helps people with disabilities reach their full potential. In 2007, the Webb Park walking trail was dedicated to Bob for creating the park and securing its funding. On Valentines Day of 1953, Bob married his wife, Gloria, and they settled in Weymouth, where they raised their three children, Debbie, Steve, and Scott. In the ensuing years, they made many treasured memories there and on Cape Cod with their growing family and many friends. Bob loved golfing, all Boston sports, and socializing with Gloria and their many friends, often over dinner. He and Gloria also enjoyed traveling the world with their friends and family. Most of all, he loved simply spending quality time with his entire family. In the 1990s, Bob consulted for Delta Dental for several years. At the end of his career and into retirement, Bob and Gloria lived on Cape Cod and spent the winter months in Marco Island and recently moved to Marco Island year-round. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Gloria Ambler (Hanson) of Marco Island, his children Debbie Donaldson and her husband Rob of Florida and Scott Ambler and his wife Pam of Weymouth. Bob will also be deeply missed by his grandchildren Sarah (Patrick) Mulcahy, Nick (Kerrin), Mike Donaldson, Brooke (Chris) Manlisic, Shanna (Bryce) Beavers, and Whitney; by his daughter-in-law Lauren (Paul) Luttrell, granddaughter-in-law Jodi Newell and great-grandsons Corado and Benjamin. Sadly, Bob was predeceased by his son Steve and grandson Kory. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Bob on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) So. Weymouth. Friends will gather at the Sacred Heart Church, 55 Commercial St., Weymouth on Saturday, March 2, at 10 am.. for a funeral Mass in honor of Bobs life. Burial will be private for his family. Bob's personal wishes were that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Korys Kids KBA Memorial Fund at 195 Washington St. Weymouth, MA 02188. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019