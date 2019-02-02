|
Robert Francis Stenberg, 95, of Peabody, died at the VA Hospital in Bedford after a lengthy illness. Bob was the loving husband of the late Claire (Richard) Stenberg and previously the late Rachel (Austin) Moulton. Born February 22, 1923, in Boston, son of Walter F. and Bertha (Norton) Stenberg, Bob grew up in Braintree and Weymouth. At the outset of World War II, at the age of 17, Bob enlisted in the Calvary before transferring the Airborne. He served in the 517th Parachute Infantry Regiment, later with the 82nd Airborne Division. He served with distinction as a parachute rigger beginning in North Africa up to VE day in Germany. He saw action throughout Europe and was awarded a Bronze Star during the Arno campaign. Bob seldom spoke of the atrocities of war but preferred to reflect on some of the lighter moments. One moment in the service Bob enjoyed reminiscing about was his 3 round spar with heavy weight boxing champ Joe Louis during the USO show. Bob graduated from Charlotte College after the war. He spent his career in the printing industry until becoming a teacher. He taught Graphic Arts at Medford in 1957-58. In 1965, he began teaching at Weymouth Vocational High School until his retirement. He became the Graphic Arts Department. It could be said that as a teacher, Bob continued packing parachutes for young people embarking on life's journey. Many of his former students are still in the trade and comment how his biggest motivation was preparing them in landing and keeping a job. Bob as a young man, was a talented sketch artist. He later became an accomplished skier and fencer. Bob was always very active and had a passion for ballroom dancing. He enjoyed wintering in Florida in his later years with his wife Claire where their circle of friends only grew. Besides his wife Claire, he was predeceased by a daughter, Brenda Stenberg. He is survived by a daughter, Karen (Stenberg) Mason; sons, Robert F. Stenberg II and wife Maria, Joseph McGonalge and wife Andrea; stepsons, Phil Richard and wife Patti, Nathan Richard and wife Lisa. Bob was loving grandfather to Carla Mason, Jacqui Richard, Jenna Richard, Jordan Richard, Jannelle Richard, Joseph Richard and Daniel Richard. Bob was also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Walter F. Stenberg II, John A. Stenberg, and Helen Burgess. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bedford VA Hospital, David James Hospice Unit, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730. For online guest book and directions, please visit ccbfuneral.com.
