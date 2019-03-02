Home

Robert L. Cosgrove


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. Cosgrove Obituary
Robert Libby Cosgrove, age 91, of Old Saybrook, Conn., passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday evening, February 26, 2019. Bob was the beloved husband of Patricia J. (Boyden) Cosgrove. He was born in Quincy, Mass., July 12, 1927, the son of Edward J. and Florence (Cowan) Cosgrove. Bob was one of the "Greatest Generation" and proudly served his country as a United States Navy Seabee stationed in Pearl Harbor. He loved good Jazz music, his dog "Bucky" and watching Sunday football while enjoying an Old Fashion (or two). Besides his beloved wife Pat, he leaves his son, Dana R. Cosgrove and his wife Linda; his two granddaughters, Amber L. Scherber and her husband George and Kelly J. Renshaw and her husband Jason; his five great-grandchildren, Joshua, Libby, Grace and Eliza Scherber, and Cassidy Clark, all of Old Saybrook. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Edward J. Cosgrove Jr., and his sisters, Ruth E. Cosgrove and Phyllis A. Cosgrove. Per his wishes, funeral services will be privately held by the family at a later date. His family would like to thank the Old Saybrook Police Department and Ambulance Service for their professionalism and compassion. To share a memory of Bob or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook, Conn.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 2, 2019
