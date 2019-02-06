|
Robert M. Patt, 75, of Pembroke died on February 1, 2019, at South Shore Hospital, in Weymouth, after a courageous battle against Mesothelioma. He was the loving husband of Madeline L. (Winter) Patt for 51 years. He was born November 17, 1943, in East Bridgewater, to the late Henry and Mabel (Morse) Patt. He was raised and educated in East Bridgewater and graduated from East Bridgewater High School. After high school, Robert attended Northeastern University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Engineering. He would later begin his apprenticeship at the General Electric Company where he would work for over forty-one years. Robert was an appreciator of nature and enjoyed spending time feeding the birds with many birdfeeders off of his porch. He was a craftsman who enjoyed building, tinkering, and constantly making improvements around the yard, and the dock. He had many hobbies including genealogy and archery, but his favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family and grandchildren. Along with his wife Madeline, Robert is survived by his daughter, Bonnie J. Stearns of Ga.; and his son, Stephen R. Patt of N.H., and his wife Maureen Patt of N.H. He was the brother of George Patt of Texas, Edward Patt of East Bridgewater and Henry Patt of Holliston. Robert will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Makenna Patt and Riley Patt. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate his life at a visitation on Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street, Rockland. A funeral service will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland. For more information, please visit www.magounbiggins.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 6, 2019