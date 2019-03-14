Robert W. "Bob" Gillooly of Plymouth, and formerly of Quincy, passed away Sunday evening, March 10, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, following a lengthy illness. He was 68. Born in Boston, he was a son of the late Francis M. Gillooly and Alice (Connell). A 1969 graduate of North Quincy High School, Bob went on to earn his associate's degree from New England School of Art. He went on to work for many years as a police officer for the city of Boston, Department of Health and Hospitals on Long Island. He was a member of AFSCME Council 93 in Boston, and enjoyed golfing. Bob was the beloved husband of Elaine M. Gillooly of Plymouth; devoted father of Andrew Gillooly of Worcester, and Erin Gillooly of Plymouth; brother of John Gillooly of Hingham, and the late Francis, Nancy, and William Gillooly. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, beginning with an opening prayer service at 2 o'clock. Inurnment at Lakeview Cemetery in Weymouth will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bob's memory to New England Donor Services, 60 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary