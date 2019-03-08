|
|
Roberta Ann Cohen of Quincy passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at age 73. Raised and educated in Weymouth and Quincy, she worked as a taxi driver for South Shore Taxi and a handicap transportation driver for Park Transportation. Roberta was the loving mother of Randy Riley of Plymouth, Mark Cohen of Braintree and Herbert Cohen of Quincy; dear sister of Gloria Brian of Stoneham, Shirley Knight of Wilmington, Thelma Gasper of Somerville, Margie DeVelis of N.H., Harold Riley of Winter Haven, Fla., and Herbert Riley of Fla.; beloved grandmother of Jessica Tonello, Brianna Dunn, Joshua Riley, Mark Joseph Cohen II, Lanna Lynn Cohen, Julia Rose Cohen, Jenna Terese Cohen, Justin D. Cohen, Narah C. Cohen and Megan and Sean Connelly; great-grandmother of Dante, Stefano, Leonardo, Alessia, Vincenzo and Wesley; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. Immediately following at 5 p.m., there will be a funeral service in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberta's memory may be made to the Crossroads Worship Center 241 Broad St., Weymouth, MA 02188. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 8, 2019