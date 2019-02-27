|
Rose F. DiBona, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 23, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Vincent R. DiBona. Daughter of the late Charles LaTora and his wife Gaetana Albanese, she was a graduate of Boston's Girls Latin High School. She was the secretary to Dr. Land of the Polaroid Corporation and was also the volunteer coordinator for the South Shore Center for Brain Injured Children for many years. Rose is survived by her beloved son, Larry DiBona and his partner Joan Wall of South Easton; and her beloved daughters, Gerry Andersen and her husband Barry of Norton, Judi-Ann DiBona-Marino and her husband Leo of Braintree, Stacy DiBona and her partner John Boyle of Braintree; 2 beloved grandchildren, Amanda Lay and her husband Andrew of Laguna Beach, Calif., and Alison Andersen of Norton; as well as her dear friends, Ann Hudson and Patricia Richardson. Rose also leaves behind her many nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her brothers, Sam, Guy, John, Edward LaTora, and her sisters, Joan Pasquale and Dorothy Peluso. The family extends their sincere gratitude for the comforting and loving care Rose received from the entire staff at the Pope Nursing Home who were her friends as well as her caregivers. There will be a visitation period at 9:30 a.m. at the Braintree Peck Funeral Homes at 516 Washington St., followed by a 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Francis Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rose to the Activities Department of Pope Nursing Home, 140 Webb Street, Weymouth, MA 02188.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 27, 2019