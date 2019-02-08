Home

Sara T. Donovan Obituary
Sara T. Donovan (Gill), formerly of Weymouth and Quincy, passed away February 4, 2019. Sara was born in Innishmor, Aran Islands, County Galway. She was 88 years old. Cherished sister of the late Barbara Herilihy and her late aunt Barbara Thomas. Loving aunt of Thomas Herlihy, Mary Beth Whitcomb, Kate Herlihy, John Herilihy, Barbara Kelleher, Peggie Herlihy, Noreen Roux and the late Jimmy Herlihy. Dear friend of Hugh "Dan" Hamilton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial Monday, February 11, at 10 a.m. in St. Josephs Church, Quincy. Visiting hour prior to the Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Irish Pastoral Center, 15 Rita Rd., Dorchester, MA 02124. For online condolences and directions please visit www.hamellydonchapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2019
