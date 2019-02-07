|
Sean M. McCarthy, age 54, of Scituate passed away on January 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was the loving father to Sean, Andrew, and Mary McCarthy of Scituate; cherished son of Anna B. McCarthy and the late Robert E. McCarthy of Scituate; beloved brother of Robert, Carol, Maureen, Sharon, Kathleen, and Aileen McCarthy. Also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; including close family friend, Marshall Litchfield; his former wife, Kelleigh McCarthy; and his dear friend, Heidi Laven. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate. A private burial to be held at a later date. As Sean had a passion for playing basketball throughout his high school years and beyond, and in recognition of the pride he had for his children's success in basketball, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sean McCarthy Basketball Scholarship Fund, c/o Coastal Heritage Bank, 72 Front Street, Scituate, MA 02066. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019