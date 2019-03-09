Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Hall Obituary
Sharon Hall, age 68, of Malden, passed away after a short illness on March 5, 2019. Loving sister of Georgia Hall of Malden and Judy Segalla and her husband Michael of Whitman. She is also survived by her extended Segalla family, Lowney family and many wonderful longtime friends. Sharon was kind, gentle and loved by everyone having the pleasure of knowing her. She worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 36 years. A funeral home service will be celebrated at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Monday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours, Sunday 10, from 2 - 6 p.m. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharons memory may be made to: MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now