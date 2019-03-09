|
Sharon Hall, age 68, of Malden, passed away after a short illness on March 5, 2019. Loving sister of Georgia Hall of Malden and Judy Segalla and her husband Michael of Whitman. She is also survived by her extended Segalla family, Lowney family and many wonderful longtime friends. Sharon was kind, gentle and loved by everyone having the pleasure of knowing her. She worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 36 years. A funeral home service will be celebrated at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Monday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Family and friends invited. Visiting hours, Sunday 10, from 2 - 6 p.m. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharons memory may be made to: MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 9, 2019