Sharyn Gifford

Sharyn Gifford Obituary
Sharyn Gifford, 68, of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Boston Medical Center. She was a lifelong resident of Quincy and also a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1968. Sharyn worked for over 40 years as a clerk with New England Telephone & Telegraph, which later became Verizon, until her well-deserved retirement in 2010. She was a former member of Bethany Congregational Church in Quincy and was also an animal lover. Devoted daughter of the late Irvin and Rosalyn (Mednicov) Gifford. Dear friend to Joanne Garcia and her husband Michael. Also survived by her two nephews Curtis and Craig. All services and burial will be held privately. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts. To send a condolence, please visit hamel-lydon.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 9, 2019
