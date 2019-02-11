Home

Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
103 Center St.
Bridgewater, MA
Shirley A. Daley


1947 - 2019
Shirley A. Daley Obituary
Shirley A. (Temple) Daley, 71, of Bridgewater, formerly of Plymouth and Boston, died on February 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Gerald Temple and Mary (Wedge) Gardthausen. Shirley was born and raised in Boston and later resided in Plymouth for many years, before retirement. Shirley was devoted to her family and friends. She loved her animals, traveling and was a connoisseur of fine art. She is survived by her daughter, Denise McCabe and her husband Richard of Bridgewater; her sister, Audrey Pilon of Ohio; 3 nieces; 3 great-nephews and 3 great-nieces. Visitation will be held at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2019
