Susan G. (Genne) Conway, 75, of Sagamore Beach, formerly of Kingston, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 29, 2019, at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham. She was the devoted wife of Charles Conway. Born in East Orange, N.J., she was daughter of the late Charles and Helena (Stinson) Genne. Susan loved reading, music, and spending time with family and friends. She was an active volunteer, worked at Kingston Elementary School, and later was self-employed with a pet sitting business. Susan was the loving mother of Erin Conway of Westbrook, Maine, Sean Conway of Oxford, Meghan Rooks of Portland, Maine, Caitlin DeCosta of Plymouth, Cristin Russell of Plymouth, and Deirdre Neely of Mapleville, R.I. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be celebrated on Feb. 22, 2019, at the St. Peter's on the Canal Episcopal Church in Buzzards Bay at 11 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to Norwell VNA & Hospice/Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham MA 02043, or Hope Health Dementia & Alzheimer's Services, 765 Attucks Lane, Hyannis MA 02601. For online guest book visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019